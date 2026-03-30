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Bud Cauley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley finished tied for fifth at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Cauley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T570-72-72-70-4
    2024T3974-71-69-72-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of four-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.6
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.1
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.0
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-69-75+13.2
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top twenty once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of three-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.138-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.1820.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1640.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.485-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.277-0.303

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.182 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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