Bud Cauley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley finished tied for fifth at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Cauley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|2024
|T39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of four-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.6
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.1
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.0
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.2
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top twenty once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of three-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.138
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.182
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.164
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.485
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.277
|-0.303
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sports a 0.182 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.