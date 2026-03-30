Paul Waring betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Paul Waring returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Waring looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Waring's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-76
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Waring's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|63-71-66-74
|-6
|15
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|65-72-66-70
|-7
|9
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 6-under.
- Waring has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has averaged -0.810 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.239
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.409
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.728
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.897
|0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.001
|-0.490
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards places him among the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring sports a -0.409 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Waring delivers a 0.897 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he breaks par 18.33% of the time.
- Waring has earned 15 FedExCup Regular Season points and is ranked 170th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.