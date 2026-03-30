Paul Waring betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Waring's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 6-under.

Waring has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Waring has averaged -0.810 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.