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46M AGO

Paul Waring betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Paul Waring of England plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Paul Waring returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Waring looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Waring at the Valero Texas Open.

    Waring's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-76+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Waring's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Waring's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3963-71-66-74-615
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-69-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-77+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-74-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4765-72-66-70-79
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--

    Waring's recent performances

    • Waring's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 6-under.
    • Waring has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has averaged -0.810 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Waring has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Waring's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2390.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.409-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.728-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8970.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.001-0.490

    Waring's advanced stats and rankings

    • Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards places him among the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring sports a -0.409 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Waring delivers a 0.897 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he breaks par 18.33% of the time.
    • Waring has earned 15 FedExCup Regular Season points and is ranked 170th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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