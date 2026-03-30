Collin Morikawa betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa finished tied for 75th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Morikawa's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of five-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.542
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.066
|1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.039
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.116
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.530
|1.530
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 1.066 average, while his 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate ranks second on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 ranks 21st, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.530 ranks 10th on TOUR, and he has earned 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth.
- On the greens, Morikawa posted a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 27.47% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.