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47M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa finished tied for 75th at five-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Valero Texas Open.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7570-74-75-74+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of five-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard566-71-70-70-11300.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.540 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.5420.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.0661.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0390.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.116-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.5301.530

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 1.066 average, while his 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate ranks second on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 ranks 21st, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.530 ranks 10th on TOUR, and he has earned 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking sixth.
    • On the greens, Morikawa posted a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 27.47% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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