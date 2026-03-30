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4H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Åberg missed the cut at last year's Valero Texas Open after posting scores of 71-73. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Valero Texas Open.

    Åberg's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-73E
    2024T1472-71-67-73-5
    2022MC78-73+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.5
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.5
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4600.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5080.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1820.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.0940.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.2451.176

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 26.94% of the time.
    • Åberg has earned 685 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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