Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden lines up a putt on the 13th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Åberg missed the cut at last year's Valero Texas Open after posting scores of 71-73. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event.
Åberg's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2024
|T14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|2022
|MC
|78-73
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|69-63-71-76
|-9
|275
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|66-71-72-67
|-12
|337.5
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|72-68-69-66
|-9
|52.5
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.460
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.508
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.182
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.094
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.245
|1.176
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.460 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 26.94% of the time.
- Åberg has earned 685 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.