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Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips finished tied for 18th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Valero Texas Open.

    Phillips' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1872-69-73-72-2
    2024MC71-76+3
    2023T6471-72-79-72+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-69-72-73+15.2
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6374-68-68-76+24.2
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-73-74E3.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6366-68-70-71-133.9
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1966-69-70-67-843.0
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship268-64-70-71-11--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.489 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -1.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.167-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-1.053-1.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.068-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1950.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-1.093-1.817

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -1.053 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.80% (147th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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