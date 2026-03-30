Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips finished tied for 18th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Phillips' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2023
|T64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-73
|+1
|5.2
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|74-68-68-76
|+2
|4.2
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-73-74
|E
|3.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|66-69-70-67
|-8
|43.0
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.489 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -1.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.167
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-1.053
|-1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.068
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.195
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.093
|-1.817
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -1.053 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.80% (147th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.