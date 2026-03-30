Beau Hossler betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler finished tied for 60th at 7-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Hossler's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|2024
|T78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2023
|T46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|2022
|T4
|73-66-67-72
|-10
|2021
|T69
|74-72-73-72
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 10-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-73-64-72
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.291
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.384
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.501
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.778
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.603
|0.246
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.384 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.