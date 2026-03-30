PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler finished tied for 60th at 7-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hossler's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6071-70-73-81+7
    2024T7874-71-75-74+6
    2023T4671-69-74-73-1
    2022T473-66-67-72-10
    2021T6974-72-73-72+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 10-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2168-67-68-69-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3769-68-73-71-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-73-64-72-732.556
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6468-67-71-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1767-66-67-69-19--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.291-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.384-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.5010.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7780.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6030.246

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.291 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.384 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
    • Hossler has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW