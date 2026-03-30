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50M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Chris Kirk of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kirk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-73+2
    2023T1067-72-69-72-8
    2022T3570-72-69-72-5
    2021T672-72-67-68-9

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4773-72-75-73+514.625
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5269-69-70-72-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4170-64-68-67-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT968-67-66-70-9--

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee86-0.010-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2260.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.162-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.366-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.313-0.244

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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