Chris Kirk betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Chris Kirk of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Kirk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2023
|T10
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|2022
|T35
|70-72-69-72
|-5
|2021
|T6
|72-72-67-68
|-9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T47
|73-72-75-73
|+5
|14.625
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|-0.010
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.226
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.162
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.366
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.313
|-0.244
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.010 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 68.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.