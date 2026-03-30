Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Bronson Burgoon of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Bronson Burgoon missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Burgoon's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2024
|T58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Burgoon's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 58th at 1-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Burgoon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|68-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|9.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-69
|-2
|--
Burgoon's recent performances
- Burgoon has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Burgoon has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burgoon has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.679
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.063
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.201
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.848
|1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.263
|0.315
Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings
- Burgoon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.679 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burgoon sports a -0.063 mark. He has hit 70.83% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Burgoon has delivered a 1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 5.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.