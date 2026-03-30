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52M AGO

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Bronson Burgoon of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Bronson Burgoon of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Bronson Burgoon missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Burgoon at the Valero Texas Open.

    Burgoon's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+2
    2024T5869-73-75-72+1
    2022MC74-77+7
    2021MC76-72+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Burgoon's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 58th at 1-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Burgoon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1068-68-66-66-12--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4471-66-68-71-89.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-74-69-2--

    Burgoon's recent performances

    • Burgoon has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
    • Burgoon has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burgoon has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.679-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.063-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.201-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.8481.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.2630.315

    Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burgoon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.679 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burgoon sports a -0.063 mark. He has hit 70.83% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Burgoon has delivered a 1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 5.56%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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