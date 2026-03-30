Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.245 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.559 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Matsuyama delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.

On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 24.01% of the time.