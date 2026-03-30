Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on after playing his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open last year after posting a score of 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2024
|T7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|2023
|T15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|2022
|WD
|74
|-
|2021
|T30
|67-74-73-71
|-3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 8-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|69-72-69-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-67-67-69
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|P2
|68-64-68-68
|-16
|300.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|64-73-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|69-70-65-67
|-9
|54.167
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 1.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.245
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.559
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.558
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.311
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.183
|1.166
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.245 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.559 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Matsuyama delivered a 0.558 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.11, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 24.01% of the time.
- Matsuyama has earned 650 FedExCup Regular Season points (16th) and ranked 8th in Bogey Avoidance at 11.31%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.