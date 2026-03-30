Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.

Snedeker has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.