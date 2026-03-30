Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under at the Valero Texas Open in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of returning to contention at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Snedeker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|2022
|T18
|73-66-67-75
|-7
|2021
|T6
|72-67-72-68
|-9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|70-64-72-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|75-67-70-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|71-69-66-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.550
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-1.023
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.876
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.420
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.277
|-0.171
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.550 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -1.023 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.23% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.