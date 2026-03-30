PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under at the Valero Texas Open in 2021. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of returning to contention at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Valero Texas Open.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7276-69-75-71+3
    2022T1873-66-67-75-7
    2021T672-67-72-68-9

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-67-68-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6470-64-72-67-9--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4275-67-70-72E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT971-69-66-63-15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.550-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-1.023-0.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.8760.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.4200.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.277-0.171

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.550 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -1.023 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.23% of the time.
    • Snedeker has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW