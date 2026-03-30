Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Pavon's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|70-70-70-68
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-69-70-70
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Pavon has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.077
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.630
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.002
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.952
|0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.247
|0.490
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.630 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.952 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Pavon earned 172 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.