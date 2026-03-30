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42M AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on a strong showing in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Pavon's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-70-69-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1170-70-70-68-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-69-70-70-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1771-69-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-70-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-69-73-67-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.0770.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.630-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.002-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.9520.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.2470.490

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.630 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.952 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
    • Pavon earned 172 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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