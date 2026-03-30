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41M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2024 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+3
    2023T4668-71-73-75-1
    2021MC76-74+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -1.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.438-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.286-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.009-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.200-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.533-1.349

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.438 (144th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a -0.286 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 118 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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