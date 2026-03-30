Michael Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2024 where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2023
|T46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 46th at 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -1.349 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.438
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.286
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.009
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.200
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.533
|-1.349
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.438 (144th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kim sported a -0.286 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Kim has earned 118 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.