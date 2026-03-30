PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Max Homa returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Valero Texas Open.

    Homa's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-71+3
    2024T2568-74-72-70-4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-72-70-73-226.100
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1373-66-69-67-956.250
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-75-72E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-69-68-68-1725.273
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.281 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee87-0.027-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3340.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.298-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting81-0.0100.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.000-0.197

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a 0.334 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Homa has earned 133 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 90th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW