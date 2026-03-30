Max Homa betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Homa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Homa's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|2024
|T25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.100
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|73-66-69-67
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|70-66-73-71
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|25.273
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-73-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|67-72-64-72
|-13
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.281 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.197 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|-0.027
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.334
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.298
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|-0.010
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.000
|-0.197
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a 0.334 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Homa has earned 133 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.