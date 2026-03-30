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Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for fifth at 11-under in his most impressive Valero Texas Open performance in 2023. The tournament runs April 2-5 at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Valero Texas Open.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5672-70-77-74+5
    2024WD78-
    2023566-67-71-73-11
    2022T5870-71-71-75-1
    2021MC75-73+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fifth at 11-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4071-72-68-72-113.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1170-70-71-70-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-68-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-69-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5264-70-73-73-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6072-68-69-73-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2770-70-73-66-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4470-67-68-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii366-67-69-65-13190.000

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee88-0.036-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.1760.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.162-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2910.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5920.323

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.176 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivers a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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