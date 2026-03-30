Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays a shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for fifth at 11-under in his most impressive Valero Texas Open performance in 2023. The tournament runs April 2-5 at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.
Rodgers' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|2024
|WD
|78
|-
|2023
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|2022
|T58
|70-71-71-75
|-1
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fifth at 11-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190.000
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|-0.036
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.176
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.162
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.291
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.592
|0.323
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.176 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivers a 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 23.83% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.