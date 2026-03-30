Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.

Rodgers has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.