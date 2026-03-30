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Keith Mitchell betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course for the Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 2-5, 2026. Mitchell finished tied for 12th at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Valero Texas Open.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1264-72-73-76-3
    2024T1475-69-70-69-5
    2021T1772-69-71-71-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of three-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4168-71-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1167-72-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-64-72-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6671-68-73-67-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.677 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6530.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3850.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0840.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.340-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6130.758

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.653 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.385 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.
    • Mitchell has earned 281 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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