Keith Mitchell betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Keith Mitchell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course for the Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 2-5, 2026. Mitchell finished tied for 12th at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Mitchell's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|2024
|T14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|2021
|T17
|72-69-71-71
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of three-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.677 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.653
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.385
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.084
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.340
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.613
|0.758
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.653 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.385 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 281 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.