Sam Ryder betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Ryder's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 27th at The American Express, where he finished at 17-under.

Ryder has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.