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23M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder plays a shot from the 9th tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Sam Ryder plays a shot from the 9th tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder finished tied for 40th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Valero Texas Open.

    Ryder's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4063-74-77-76+2
    2024MC80-77+13
    2023T371-70-68-66-13
    2022MC77-71+4
    2021MC75-79+10

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 13-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6069-65-75-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-69-72-73+23.900
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-72-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-66-68-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4770-65-67-68-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-66-67-76-6--

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 27th at The American Express, where he finished at 17-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.289-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3000.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.416-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.6150.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.211-0.089

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.289 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.300 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivers a 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
    • Ryder has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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