Sam Ryder betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Sam Ryder plays a shot from the 9th tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder finished tied for 40th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Ryder's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|2024
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|2023
|T3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|2022
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|2021
|MC
|75-79
|+10
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 13-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|69-65-75-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-72-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|70-65-67-68
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-66-67-76
|-6
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 27th at The American Express, where he finished at 17-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged -0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.289
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.300
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.416
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.615
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.211
|-0.089
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.289 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.300 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivers a 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.