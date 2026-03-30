Danny Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Danny Walker missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open last year, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Walker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-68
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|68
|68-70-71-72
|+1
|3.400
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|74-64-72-70
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|71-75-78-69
|+5
|7.875
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|72-69-72-67
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-68-77-69
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-68
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -0.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.545
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.259
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.373
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.135
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.568
|-0.052
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.259 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Walker delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Walker has earned 84 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.