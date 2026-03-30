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45M AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open last year, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Valero Texas Open.

    Walker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-68+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open6868-70-71-72+13.400
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1874-64-72-70-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-68-77-69-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-68-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-75+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -0.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.545-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.2590.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3730.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.1350.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.568-0.052

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.259 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Walker delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
    • Walker has earned 84 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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