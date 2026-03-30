Danny Walker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.259 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 60.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Walker delivered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR.

On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.90, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.