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38M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk finished tied for 33rd at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fisk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3368-72-74-75+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of one-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3769-70-69-71-518.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6070-70-74-69-57.875
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-73-72-68-2--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of two-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.1860.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.227-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0460.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.076-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.443-0.292

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.227 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 139th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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