Steven Fisk betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Steven Fisk of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk finished tied for 33rd at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Fisk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|68-72-74-75
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of one-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|70-70-74-69
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-73-72-68
|-2
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of two-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.186
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.227
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.046
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.076
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.443
|-0.292
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.186 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.227 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 139th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.