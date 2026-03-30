Rico Hoey betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Hoey had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.

Hoey has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hoey has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.