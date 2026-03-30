Rico Hoey betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hoey's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|2024
|T14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|77-69-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|74-66-74-71
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|71-69-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged -0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.368
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|-0.025
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.429
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.497
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.583
|-0.392
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.025 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 115 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.