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49M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Hoey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hoey's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-74-1
    2024T1471-71-69-72-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-68-68-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged -0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3680.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90-0.025-0.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.429-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.497-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.583-0.392

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.025 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 63.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 115 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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