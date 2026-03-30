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48M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to improve upon his past performances at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Valero Texas Open.

    Smotherman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-74+3
    2022T6168-75-74-71E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 61st at even par.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-79+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1367-72-70-73-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D74-71+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT262-69-69-69-15208.333
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-76+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Smotherman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.841 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged 0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.4150.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0310.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.293-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.534-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6190.551

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman ranks second on TOUR with a 1.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in 2026, while his 70.96% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 15th.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 ranks 34th on TOUR, while his 303.2-yard average Driving Distance ranks 84th.
    • Smotherman has earned 364 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 37th.
    • On the greens, Smotherman has struggled with a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.23 ranks 124th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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