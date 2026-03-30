Austin Smotherman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Smotherman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Smotherman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Smotherman has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.841 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.