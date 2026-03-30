Odds Outlook: FedExCup champ Tommy Fleetwood favored at Valero Texas Open

Russell Henley (+1800), last a winner at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, arrives in Hill Country in excellent form. Making the cut in five of six events in 2026, the Georgia native cashed T19 or better, including a pair of top-10 results, in all five. Ranked fifth in Driving Accuracy and Scrambling, he also ranks 14th in SG: Putting. Add those categories up, and it is not a surprise he doesn’t make many bogeys (third in Bogey Avoidance). If the weather factors, which it usually does, grinding out pars is a skill to lean on. On his last visit in 2024, his first since 2019, he posted four rounds of 71 or better, shot 10-under, and finished fourth.