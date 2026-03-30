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44M AGO

David Ford betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford of the United States follows his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

David Ford of the United States follows his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    David Ford has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Ford's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-70-78-67E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-69-69-1029.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3272-70-69-67-622.300
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1367-66-70-65-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5066-68-72-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-74+3--

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged -0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3490.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3510.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.270-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.154-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.277-0.048

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.351 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
    • Ford has earned 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 94th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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