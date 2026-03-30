David Ford betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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David Ford of the United States follows his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
David Ford has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Ford's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-70-78-67
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged -0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.349
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.351
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.270
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.154
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.277
|-0.048
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.351 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Ford has earned 123 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 94th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.