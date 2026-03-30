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47M AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament, shooting +3 in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making his first weekend at the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Valero Texas Open.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-73+3
    2023MC73-73+2
    2022MC73-72+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1972-63-69-67-946
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5072-72-70-75+112.792
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-72-72-68-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2969-68-68-70-1331
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-72-69-72-48.25
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3066-67-71-76-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-68-70-67-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3500.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3990.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.014-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.441-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.2940.157

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.350 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.399 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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