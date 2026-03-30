Max McGreevy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.

McGreevy has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.