Max McGreevy betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy has missed the cut in his last three appearances at this tournament, shooting +3 in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making his first weekend at the Valero Texas Open.
McGreevy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.25
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.434 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.350
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.399
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.014
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.441
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.294
|0.157
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.350 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.399 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.