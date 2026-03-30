Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Yellamaraju has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of nine-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.536 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.