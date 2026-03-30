Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his debut appearance at this tournament.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-66-65-67
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|73-72-66-68
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-72-68-68
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|74-64-70-73
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-67-71-72
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-68
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|67-67-72-65
|-9
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of nine-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.536 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 1.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.465
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.511
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.232
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.562
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.306
|1.272
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.465 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.511 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.81% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.