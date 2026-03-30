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Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays a shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his debut appearance at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-66-65-67-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT573-72-66-68-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3773-69-69-70-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-72-68-68-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5474-64-70-73-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5674-67-71-72-45.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-68-68-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1367-67-72-65-954.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of nine-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.536 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged 1.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4650.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5110.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.232-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5620.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.3061.272

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.465 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.511 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.81% of the time.
    • Yellamaraju has earned 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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