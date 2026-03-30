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Haotong Li betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 for the 2026 Valero Texas Open. Li has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Li at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Li's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3271-71-69-67-622.300
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-68-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT868-67-64-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5566-73-69-69-35.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-67-69-70-11--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4620.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.294-0.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.1340.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.206-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.416-0.401

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.462 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.294 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Li has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th, and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43% that ranks 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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