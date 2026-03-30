Haotong Li betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.462 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.294 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.76% of the time.