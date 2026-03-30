Haotong Li betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Haotong Li will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 for the 2026 Valero Texas Open. Li has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Li's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.462
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.294
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.134
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.206
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.416
|-0.401
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.462 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.294 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 69.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Li has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 77th, and maintains a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43% that ranks 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.