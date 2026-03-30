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Kensei Hirata betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Kensei Hirata has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making his return to the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Hirata at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Hirata's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4671-69-74-70E8.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-73-70-70-35.75
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open7470-70-76-75+32.6
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-72-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2467-69-69-68-732.5
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2168-63-70-69-10--

    Hirata's recent performances

    • Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for twenty-first with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1440.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.681-0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.142-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0130.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.666-0.653

    Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.681 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hirata has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
    • Hirata has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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