Kensei Hirata betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Kensei Hirata has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making his return to the Valero Texas Open.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|71-69-74-70
|E
|8.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|5.75
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|74
|70-70-76-75
|+3
|2.6
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|32.5
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for twenty-first with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.144
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.681
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.142
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.013
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.666
|-0.653
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.681 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata has delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.