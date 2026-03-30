Kris Ventura betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in 2025 after shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Ventura's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|2021
|75
|74-72-77-70
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|66-70-70-72
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|65-69-73-61
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-73-68-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|64-69-70-68
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|69-70-64-67
|-14
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.250
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.704
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.648
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.786
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.316
|-0.321
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.704 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
- Ventura has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (150th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.