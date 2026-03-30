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20M AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in 2025 after shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Valero Texas Open.

    Ventura's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-69-1
    20217574-72-77-70+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2266-70-70-72-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3465-69-73-61-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-73-68-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2764-69-70-68-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1169-70-64-67-14--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -0.321 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2500.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.704-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.648-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.7860.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.316-0.321

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.704 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.786 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
    • Ventura has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (150th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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