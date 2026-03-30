Brendon Todd betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd finished tied for fifth at nine-under in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Todd's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|2023
|T53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|2022
|T8
|68-69-72-70
|-9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of nine-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances was 78th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished at 10-over.
- He has an average of -2.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of -2.728 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -4.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.554
|-2.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.113
|-2.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.865
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.958
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.760
|-4.708
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.554 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 264.8 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd has recorded a -1.113 mark. He has hit 38.89% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Todd has delivered a -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 8.33% of the time.
- Todd's Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 30.56% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.