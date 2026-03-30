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50M AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Brendon Todd finished tied for fifth at nine-under in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Valero Texas Open.

    Todd's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T566-72-70-71-9
    2023T5370-67-75-76E
    2022T868-69-72-70-9

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Todd's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Todd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC79-74+11--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+103.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances was 78th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished at 10-over.
    • He has an average of -2.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has an average of -2.728 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -4.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.554-2.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.113-2.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8650.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.958-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.760-4.708

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.554 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 264.8 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Todd has recorded a -1.113 mark. He has hit 38.89% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Todd has delivered a -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round and has broken par 8.33% of the time.
    • Todd's Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 30.56% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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