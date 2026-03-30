Brendon Todd betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances was 78th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished at 10-over.

He has an average of -2.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Todd has an average of -2.728 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Todd has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.