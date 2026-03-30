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48M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Valero Texas Open.

    Noren's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1473-72-66-72-5
    2023T1570-71-70-70-7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-66-67-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2968-70-66-71-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.240-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1270.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.5120.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3710.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7700.621

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.127 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 24.34% of the time.
    • Noren has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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