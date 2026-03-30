Alex Noren betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
Noren's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|2023
|T15
|70-71-70-70
|-7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-71-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-69-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-66-67-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.240
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.127
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.512
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.371
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.770
|0.621
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 0.127 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 91st with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 24.34% of the time.
- Noren has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.