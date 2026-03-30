Austin Wylie betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Austin Wylie will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the 2026 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- Wylie has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Wylie's recent performances
- Wylie has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.
- He has an average of -2.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wylie has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wylie has an average of -0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -4.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wylie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.079
Wylie's advanced stats and rankings
- Wylie averaged -2.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.480 in his past five starts.
- Wylie posted an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wylie as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.