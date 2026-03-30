PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
49M AGO

Austin Wylie betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Austin Wylie will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the 2026 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Wylie at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Wylie has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Wylie's recent performances

    • Wylie has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.
    • He has an average of -2.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wylie has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wylie has an average of -0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -4.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wylie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.079

    Wylie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wylie averaged -2.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.480 in his past five starts.
    • Wylie posted an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged -0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wylie as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW