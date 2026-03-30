Austin Wylie betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Wylie has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.

He has an average of -2.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Wylie has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Wylie has an average of -0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.