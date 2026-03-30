Mac Meissner betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Mac Meissner of the United States follows a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner finished tied for 52nd at four-over in his most recent appearance at this event last year. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Meissner's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|2024
|T10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|2021
|MC
|77-74
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of four-over.
- Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at six-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-69-71-65
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-68-75-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|70-64-71-70
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-74-69-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.104
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.060
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.220
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.212
|0.229
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.268 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.