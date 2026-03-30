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48M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States follows a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States follows a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner finished tied for 52nd at four-over in his most recent appearance at this event last year. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Valero Texas Open.

    Meissner's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5272-70-72-78+4
    2024T1072-73-68-69-6
    2021MC77-74+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of four-over.
    • Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at six-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-69-71-65-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-68-75-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6370-64-71-70-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-74-69-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1867-66-66-66-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of nine-under.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.104-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2680.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.0600.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.220-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2120.229

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.268 mark that ranks 51st on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
    • Meissner has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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