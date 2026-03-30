Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Keefer has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.

Keefer has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.