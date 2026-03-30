Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 for the Valero Texas Open. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|162.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|69-72-69-69
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-65-69-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-64-67-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.670
|0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.355
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.471
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.567
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|-0.014
|-0.271
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.5 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 73.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.46.
- Keefer has earned 215 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.