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48M AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 for the Valero Texas Open. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT367-68-66-64-15162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4169-72-69-69-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4370-69-73-70-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-65-69-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-71-70-69-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-64-67-68-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-74-4--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6700.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3550.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.471-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.567-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Total85-0.014-0.271

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.5 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 73.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.46.
    • Keefer has earned 215 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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