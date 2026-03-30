Ryan Palmer betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Ryan Palmer of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer has struggled at TPC San Antonio in recent years, missing the cut in each of his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to reverse his fortunes at this Texas venue.
Palmer's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2022
|T48
|68-66-77-74
|-3
|2021
|T17
|72-71-70-70
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 5-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-64-68-65
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|71-70-77-76
|+10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
- Palmer has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged 0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.296
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has hit 55.56% of greens in regulation this season with an average driving distance of 293.5 yards.
- His putting statistics show an average of 30.00 putts per round this season.
- Palmer's bogey avoidance rate stands at 22.22% while he breaks par 11.11% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.