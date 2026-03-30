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Ryan Palmer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ryan Palmer of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Ryan Palmer has struggled at TPC San Antonio in recent years, missing the cut in each of his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to reverse his fortunes at this Texas venue.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Valero Texas Open.

    Palmer's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+2
    2024MC75-75+6
    2023MC74-73+3
    2022T4868-66-77-74-3
    2021T1772-71-70-70-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 5-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC79-70+5--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-64-68-65-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship7071-70-77-76+10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-72-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
    • Palmer has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged 0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.296

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has hit 55.56% of greens in regulation this season with an average driving distance of 293.5 yards.
    • His putting statistics show an average of 30.00 putts per round this season.
    • Palmer's bogey avoidance rate stands at 22.22% while he breaks par 11.11% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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