Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last 10 appearances.

He also has five top-five finishes and eight top-twenty finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.