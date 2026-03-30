Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for seventh at the Valero Texas Open in 2024, shooting 8-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 62nd finish from last year's tournament.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|2024
|T7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 8-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|18.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|375.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
- He also has five top-five finishes and eight top-twenty finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.363
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.283
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.893
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.309
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.230
|1.448
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood ranks first on TOUR with a 0.893 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.363 ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.283 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
- Fleetwood currently ranks 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 702 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.