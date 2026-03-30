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Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for seventh at the Valero Texas Open in 2024, shooting 8-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 62nd finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6268-73-74-81+8
    2024T771-69-72-68-8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 8-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT869-70-73-68-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4976-69-76-73+613.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT769-66-70-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1673-68-69-67-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-67-71-68-418.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT266-65-63-72-14375.000

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He also has five top-five finishes and eight top-twenty finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.323 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3630.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2830.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.8930.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.3090.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.2301.448

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood ranks first on TOUR with a 0.893 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.363 ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sports a 0.283 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood has delivered a -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
    • Fleetwood currently ranks 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 702 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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