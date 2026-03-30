Davis Chatfield betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.733
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.000
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 20-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.067
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.568
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.268
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.618
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.986
|-0.548
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.568 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 17.93% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 24 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.