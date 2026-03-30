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Davis Chatfield betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Davis Chatfield has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-74-68-72-113.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4270-69-72-71-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6365-70-69-71-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1876-71-68-70-349.733
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1559-70-65-70-2057.000

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • Chatfield has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 20-under.
    • Chatfield has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chatfield has averaged -0.548 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.067-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.568-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2680.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.618-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.986-0.548

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.067 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.568 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 157th by breaking par 17.93% of the time.
    • Chatfield has earned 24 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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