Lucas Glover betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for 25th at the 2024 Valero Texas Open with a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes to improve on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Glover's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|2023
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|2022
|T18
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2021
|4
|73-67-70-66
|-12
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 4th at 12-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|69-72-68-69
|-6
|47.000
Glover's recent performances
- Glover had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -1.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.252
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.420
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.110
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.832
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.614
|-1.698
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.7 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has a -0.420 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 56.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 17.01% of the time.
- Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.