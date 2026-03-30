Lucas Glover betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Glover had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.

Glover has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.