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48M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished tied for 25th at the 2024 Valero Texas Open with a score of 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes to improve on that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Valero Texas Open.

    Glover's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2570-72-70-72-4
    20234575-69-73-69-2
    2022T1871-66-73-71-7
    2021473-67-70-66-12

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished 4th at 12-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2369-72-68-69-647.000

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -1.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.252-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.420-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.110-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.832-0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.614-1.698

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.7 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has a -0.420 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 56.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 17.01% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 138th this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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