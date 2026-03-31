Running with Rick: Steady progress of Robert MacIntyre has him on Valero Texas Open short list

If you’re a believer in the Golf Gods, you believe that they owe Denny McCarthy a victory at this event. Two years ago, McCarthy gained 21.15 strokes to the field and didn’t win. It was a historic number for a runner-up finisher, as he fell to Akshay Bhatia in a playoff. McCarthy is still looking for that first PGA TOUR win, and he’ll enter this week with more than 8.5 strokes gained on approach in his last 10 rounds. His prolific putting prowess is never lost, which makes him a dangerous contender for this week. I prefer him in the top-5 market at +830, but I think he could be useful in a variety of markets and formats.