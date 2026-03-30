Brice Garnett betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett finished tied for 60th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Garnett's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|74-68-75-78
|+7
|2023
|T60
|71-72-74-74
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of seven-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|69-68-77-70
|+4
|2.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-69-72-67
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 31st at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at six-under.
- He has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.597
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.538
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.316
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.123
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.943
|-1.346
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.597 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.538 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 18.12% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.