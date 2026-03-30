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51M AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett finished tied for 60th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Valero Texas Open.

    Garnett's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6074-68-75-78+7
    2023T6071-72-74-74+3
    2022MC71-73E
    2021MC72-75+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7169-68-77-70+42.8
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5071-68-73-71-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-69-72-67-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-68-71-63-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 31st at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at six-under.
    • He has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.721 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.597-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.538-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3160.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.123-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.943-1.346

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.597 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.538 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 18.12% of the time.
    • Garnett has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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