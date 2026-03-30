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S.H. Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course for the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 2-5, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Kim finished tied for 14th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1473-71-73-66-5
    2023T1572-68-70-71-7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT772-68-67-70-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-68-69-71-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-71-68-72-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6368-72-72-74-24.400
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1863-66-74-66-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1363-68-72-68-954.167
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2867-73-72-67-116.956

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.109-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.698-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.064-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3840.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total88-0.141-0.452

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.698 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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