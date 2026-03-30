S.H. Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course for the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 2-5, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Kim finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|2023
|T15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|72-68-67-70
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-68-69-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-71-68-72
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|4.400
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|63-66-74-66
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|54.167
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.109
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.698
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.064
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.384
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|-0.141
|-0.452
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.698 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 63.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
- Kim has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.