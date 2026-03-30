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43M AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years and will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7569-69-77-72+72.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT569-70-69-68-1260.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D70-2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4671-68-68-67-14--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -1.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.380-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0910.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.367-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-1.591-1.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-2.247-1.609

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.380 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.091 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton delivers a -1.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.29, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 18.63% of the time.
    • Clanton has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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