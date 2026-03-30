Luke Clanton betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Luke Clanton of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years and will tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in recent memory.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|75
|69-69-77-72
|+7
|2.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -1.609 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.380
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.091
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.367
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-1.591
|-1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-2.247
|-1.609
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.380 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.091 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivers a -1.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.29, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 18.63% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.