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47M AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kanaya has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kanaya's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71-1
    2022MC77-71+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6071-65-69-74-14.6
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4673-68-71-72E8.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-69+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1773-66-67-70-846.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.3
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.119-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-1.035-1.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2020.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5300.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-0.184-0.225

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -1.035 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 18.10% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 109th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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