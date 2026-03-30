Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kanaya has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Kanaya's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2022
|MC
|77-71
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|4.6
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|73-68-71-72
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|73-66-67-70
|-8
|46.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|71-68-73-70
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-66-73-69
|-6
|21.3
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.119
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-1.035
|-1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.202
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.530
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.184
|-0.225
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -1.035 mark that ranked 162nd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 60.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 18.10% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 109th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.