Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Kanaya had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.

Kanaya has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.