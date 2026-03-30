Vince Whaley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Whaley finished tied for 29th at 6-under when he last played the Valero Texas Open in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cut at this event in 2025.
Whaley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2024
|T69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|2022
|T29
|70-72-71-69
|-6
|2021
|T34
|69-76-70-71
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 6-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 8-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.544 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 1.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.691
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.595
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.233
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|1.115
|1.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.404
|-0.171
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks third in Strokes Gained: Putting this season with a 1.115 average, and he has recorded an average of 27.74 Putts Per Round, which ranks 10th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.691 ranks 158th this season, while his Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- Whaley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.595 ranks 142nd this season, and he has hit 60.08% of greens in regulation, ranking 158th on TOUR.
- He has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.