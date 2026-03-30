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21M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Whaley finished tied for 29th at 6-under when he last played the Valero Texas Open in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cut at this event in 2025.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Whaley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+1
    2024T6973-71-69-77+2
    2022T2970-72-71-69-6
    2021T3469-76-70-71-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 6-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-70-68-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6869-74-75-69+33.060
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2671-67-74-68-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC63-77-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 8-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.544 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 1.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.691-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.595-0.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.233-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting31.1151.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.404-0.171

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley ranks third in Strokes Gained: Putting this season with a 1.115 average, and he has recorded an average of 27.74 Putts Per Round, which ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.691 ranks 158th this season, while his Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • Whaley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.595 ranks 142nd this season, and he has hit 60.08% of greens in regulation, ranking 158th on TOUR.
    • He has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 131st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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