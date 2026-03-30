PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
49M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel last competed at the Valero Texas Open in 2024, where he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Valero Texas Open.

    Horschel's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-73+4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6269-73-69-74+14.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-72-69-69-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-69-72-66-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.507-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.005-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.025-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.0370.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.515-0.273

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.507 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.005 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Horschel has accumulated 139 FedExCup Regular Season points (86th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.96% that ranked 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW