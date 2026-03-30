Billy Horschel betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel last competed at the Valero Texas Open in 2024, where he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Horschel's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|67-72-75-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|69-74-72-68
|-5
|90.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|69-73-69-74
|+1
|4.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-69-72-66
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.600
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.507
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.005
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.025
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.037
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.515
|-0.273
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.507 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.005 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Horschel has accumulated 139 FedExCup Regular Season points (86th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.96% that ranked 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.