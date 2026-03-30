PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Valimaki finished tied for 12th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open. He returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026, looking to improve upon that performance.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Valero Texas Open.

    Valimaki's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1270-70-70-75-3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-70-70-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-67-73-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT261-67-69-64-27--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has one victory and finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.759 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.589-0.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.1980.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.028-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.006-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.752-0.759

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.589 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a -0.198 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    • Valimaki has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW