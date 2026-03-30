Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Valimaki has one victory and finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.