Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Valimaki finished tied for 12th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open. He returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026, looking to improve upon that performance.
Valimaki's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has one victory and finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.724 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.759 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.589
|-0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.198
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.028
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.006
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.752
|-0.759
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.589 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sports a -0.198 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
- Valimaki has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.