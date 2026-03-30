Adam Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5, 2026. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.
Svensson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|2024
|T51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-63
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.099
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.146
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.147
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-1.081
|-0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.887
|-0.767
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.