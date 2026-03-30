PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
50M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5, 2026. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Valero Texas Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4771-70-72-78+3
    2024T5169-75-77-67E
    2022MC72-72E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-68-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-63-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-70-67-73-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
    • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.099-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.146-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.147-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-1.081-0.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.887-0.767

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW