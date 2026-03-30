Joe Highsmith betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith finished tied for 51st at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Highsmith's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|73-71-72-72
|0
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of even par.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.125
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|70-72-76-72
|+6
|3.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|74-71-73-72
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of one-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -1.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.412
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.029
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.393
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.426
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.202
|-1.431
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.412 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a 0.029 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.