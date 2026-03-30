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48M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith finished tied for 51st at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Valero Texas Open.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5173-71-72-720

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of even par.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-75-68-74-119.125
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6770-72-76-72+63.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7574-71-73-72+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-70-70-71-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of one-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -1.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.412-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.029-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.393-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.426-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.202-1.431

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.412 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a 0.029 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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