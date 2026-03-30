Seamus Power betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Seamus Power missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, shooting 4-over in 2025 and 6-over in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to make the weekend at this $9.8 million event.
Power's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|2024
|MC
|73-77
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-68-70-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|74-72-74-76
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|65-66-74-71
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-71-72-64
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|64-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has three top-20 finishes and one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Power has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged -0.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.115
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.253
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.332
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.216
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.180
|-0.290
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power has a -0.253 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Power ranks 20th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season with a 0.332 average.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
- Power has earned 119 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.