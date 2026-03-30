PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
44M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, shooting 4-over in 2025 and 6-over in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to make the weekend at this $9.8 million event.

    Latest odds for Power at the Valero Texas Open.

    Power's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-76+4
    2024MC73-77+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-68-70-72-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7074-72-74-76+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-69E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5271-67-73-70-36.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1165-66-74-71-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-68-68-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-71-72-64-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-68-65-67-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1169-68-67-73-7--

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has three top-20 finishes and one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged -0.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.115-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.253-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3320.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.216-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.180-0.290

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power has a -0.253 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Power ranks 20th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season with a 0.332 average.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
    • Power has earned 119 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW