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39M AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Zalatoris's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Zalatoris's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1865-70-70-64-1944.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5466-75-68-71E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5472-73-64-72-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056

    Zalatoris's recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0570.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.471-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1440.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.342-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.726-0.225

    Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards provides solid distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris sported a 0.471 mark. He posted a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris delivered a 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.63 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 27.08% of the time.
    • Zalatoris currently sits 137th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 44 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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