Will Zalatoris betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Zalatoris's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Zalatoris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|65-70-70-64
|-19
|44.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|66-75-68-71
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|72-73-64-72
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
Zalatoris's recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.057
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.471
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.144
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.342
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.726
|-0.225
Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards provides solid distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris sported a 0.471 mark. He posted a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris delivered a 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.63 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 27.08% of the time.
- Zalatoris currently sits 137th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 44 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.