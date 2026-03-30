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49M AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at 5-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Stanger at the Valero Texas Open.

    Stanger's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-75+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Stanger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-68-72-70-25.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-70-70-222
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-67-72-71-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-68-65-76-622.3
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-70-72+3--

    Stanger's recent performances

    • Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • Stanger has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5510.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.781-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0070.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1450.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total86-0.078-0.053

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.551 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -0.781 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
    • Stanger has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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