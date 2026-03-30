Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at 5-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Stanger's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-68-72-70
|-2
|5.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.3
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-70-72
|+3
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.551
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.781
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.007
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.145
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|-0.078
|-0.053
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.551 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -0.781 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.