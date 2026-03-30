Kevin Yu betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Yu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.

Yu has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Yu has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.