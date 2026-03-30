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42M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for 39th at 2-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his previous showing at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Valero Texas Open.

    Yu's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3972-73-74-67-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
    • Yu has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged -1.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.128-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.337-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1020.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-1.005-1.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.368-1.167

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu has a -0.337 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Yu has delivered a -1.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
    • Yu has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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