Kevin Yu betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for 39th at 2-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his previous showing at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Yu's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
- Yu has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged -1.167 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.128
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.337
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.102
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-1.005
|-1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.368
|-1.167
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu has a -0.337 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Yu has delivered a -1.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
- Yu has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.